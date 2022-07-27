Friday, July 22

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; spoke with two suspicious people in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue who dropped off their car for service and were waiting for their ride home; checked on a woman driving backward in the area of Monroe and Caswell streets who had forgotten something from her home and was going back to get it; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; documented information about a fee/donation box along the bicycle trail; responded to a complaint about a 12-year-old girl who was out of control in the 600 block of Cherokee Lane and went to Fort Memorial Hospital on her own for help; will prepare a Jefferson County District Attorney’s referral for review of a domestic disturbance incident at the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters; and handled one confidential incident related to harassment and another incident related to drug information.

