Saturday, July 23

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings and one parking ticket to a car in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; contacted the registered owner of a vehicle after a tree fell on their car while it was parked in the 300 block of Clarence Street; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1600 block of Jamesway; documented information about drugs from a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street and tenant issues with other tenants in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; properly disposed of old ammunition that was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; provided traffic control for a motorcycle ride in the area of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street; followed up on a report of a downed wire at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street; and handled one confidential incident related to the arrest of an adult in the 200 block of South Water Street West.

