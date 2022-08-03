Officers issued eight traffic related warnings and one parking ticket to a car in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; contacted the registered owner of a vehicle after a tree fell on their car while it was parked in the 300 block of Clarence Street; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1600 block of Jamesway; documented information about drugs from a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street and tenant issues with other tenants in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; properly disposed of old ammunition that was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; provided traffic control for a motorcycle ride in the area of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street; followed up on a report of a downed wire at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street; and handled one confidential incident related to the arrest of an adult in the 200 block of South Water Street West.
1:43 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct/resisting for his participation in a fight in the first block of South Water Street East. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
5:46 a.m.: A 21-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested and cited for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Washington Street. He was later released.
7:43 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Maple Street was taken into protective custody and transported to a mental health facility following a request for a welfare check.
Sunday, July 24
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two more to residents’ homes; administered one court-ordered preliminary breath test; were paged for several reports of wires and trees down throughout the city and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and We Energies also responded; secured a free-floating boat floating in the river near the Robert Street bridge; located the owner of a vehicle to move it from where it had been parked in the lane of traffic in the 200 block of South Main Street; recruited the assistance of Klement Towing to remove a vehicle that had driven over some rocks at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and was now stuck; warned some individuals for being engaged in a civil dispute related to a dog and others for being disruptive and rude in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; and contacted Jefferson County Human Services for help with a safety plan for a resident in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard following a welfare check.
1:44 a.m.: A 44-year-old Dane man was arrested for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license following a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets. The man was later released.
8:10 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to get her pet licensed in the 600 block of Oak Street.
8:11 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to get her pet licensed in the 1400 block of Montclair Place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.