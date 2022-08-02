Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two more to residents’ homes; administered one court-ordered preliminary breath test; were paged for several reports of wires and trees down throughout the city and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and We Energies also responded; secured a free-floating boat floating in the river near the Robert Street bridge; located the owner of a vehicle to move it from where it had been parked in the lane of traffic in the 200 block of South Main Street; recruited the assistance of Klement Towing to remove a vehicle that had driven over some rocks at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and was now stuck; warned some individuals for being engaged in a civil dispute related to a dog and others for being disruptive and rude in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; and contacted Jefferson County Human Services for help with a safety plan for a resident in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard following a welfare check.
1:44 a.m.: A 44-year-old Dane man was arrested for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license following a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets. The man was later released.
8:10 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to get her pet licensed in the 600 block of Oak Street.
8:11 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to get her pet licensed in the 1400 block of Montclair Place.
