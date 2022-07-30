Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered one preliminary breath test; helped a woman locate her vehicle when she had parked it at a restaurant that was closed after which she walked to another restaurant but forgot she had moved the car before going to the second restaurant; prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass and one for expired vehicle registration; located a person in the area of West Blackhawk Drive and Monroe Street for whom the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was looking and deputies were dispatched; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided information to a woman who was hoping to get her belongings returned to her from a former housemate who was refusing to turn them over; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
1:37 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warned for curfew violation and a 15-year-old Jefferson male arrested for underage alcohol consumption and warned for curfew violation in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Both boys were turned over to their parents.
7:44 a.m.: A 78-year-old Cambridge man was cited for speeding in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
10:43 a.m.: A 27-year-old Janesville woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and non-registration of vehicle, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 200 block of Foster Street.
11:07 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street.
12:48 p.m.: Two juveniles involved in an act of vandalism in the 200 block of Park Street were located. An officer spoke with them and their parents so that a plan for restitution could be prepared.
2:46 p.m.: A 52-year-old Watertown man was cited for unsafe backing when he dented another vehicle that was parked in the 1500 block of Radhika Street.
Tuesday, July 26
Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, one to a home after which the resident was transported by a private driver and one for whom Jefferson County Human Services was notified to provide follow up services; responded, along with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, to a woman who reported property stolen from her home in the county and the stolen items were returned to her in the 700 block of Cherokee Lane; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; documented information about a car backing into one of the car vacuums at the Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, a suspicious incident in the 300 block of Foster Street, and a complaint about an incident that occurred last Friday involving some youths in the 800 block of Grove Street; contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about getting the long grass mowed at a property in the 700 block of Florence Street because there has been no response to past efforts to reach an owner or resident; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of East Cramer Street; warned a resident following a disturbance with a neighbor in the 400 block of Converse Street; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; moved a forklift so that the forks were no longer an interference at the intersection of Grove Street and Talcott Avenue; and handled three confidential incidents related to a sex offender address verification, another one related to assistance with another law enforcement agency and a third related to drug information.
5:58 a.m.: A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for speeding in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
8:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 43-year-old Milton woman for illegible license plates at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Jefferson Street.
4:27 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a disturbance in the 300 block of North Main Street. She was released after being booked.
6:38 p.m.: A woman was arrested in the 500 block of Shah Avenue after she called police to report a harassment complaint. While gathering information for the woman about temporary restraining orders, she was found to have a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested. She posted bond and was released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.