Monday, July 25

Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered one preliminary breath test; helped a woman locate her vehicle when she had parked it at a restaurant that was closed after which she walked to another restaurant but forgot she had moved the car before going to the second restaurant; prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass and one for expired vehicle registration; located a person in the area of West Blackhawk Drive and Monroe Street for whom the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was looking and deputies were dispatched; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided information to a woman who was hoping to get her belongings returned to her from a former housemate who was refusing to turn them over; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.

