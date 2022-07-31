Tuesday, July 26

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, one to a home after which the resident was transported by a private driver and one for whom Jefferson County Human Services was notified to provide follow up services; responded, along with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, to a woman who reported property stolen from her home in the county and the stolen items were returned to her in the 700 block of Cherokee Lane; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; documented information about a car backing into one of the car vacuums at the Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, a suspicious incident in the 300 block of Foster Street, and a complaint about an incident that occurred last Friday involving some youths in the 800 block of Grove Street; contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about getting the long grass mowed at a property in the 700 block of Florence Street because there has been no response to past efforts to reach an owner or resident; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of East Cramer Street; warned a resident following a disturbance with a neighbor in the 400 block of Converse Street; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; moved a forklift so that the forks were no longer an interference at the intersection of Grove Street and Talcott Avenue; and handled three confidential incidents related to a sex offender address verification, another one related to assistance with another law enforcement agency and a third related to drug information.

