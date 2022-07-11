Sunday, July 3

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented suspicious activity related to fireworks in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street, and information of a car/bicycle accident with no injuries and no damage in the first block of Madison Avenue; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and another one to a resident’s home for a lift assist; advised a resident of a complaint about animal abuse that was determined to be unfounded in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Caswell Street; escorted a possibly intoxicated man walking his dog to his home where he was left in the care of a family member in the 1200 block of Lillian Street; assisted Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a person who was refusing to leave the hospital; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.

9:38 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets.

1:54 p.m.: A 21-year-old Ill. man was cited for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.

6:28 p.m.: A citation will be issued to a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man for disorderly conduct following a complaint from his neighbor in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.

8:59 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for theft after stealing a bicycle from a yard in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.

10:17 p.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service after he was found passed out in the hallway in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.

