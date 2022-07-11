Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented suspicious activity related to fireworks in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street, and information of a car/bicycle accident with no injuries and no damage in the first block of Madison Avenue; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and another one to a resident’s home for a lift assist; advised a resident of a complaint about animal abuse that was determined to be unfounded in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Caswell Street; escorted a possibly intoxicated man walking his dog to his home where he was left in the care of a family member in the 1200 block of Lillian Street; assisted Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a person who was refusing to leave the hospital; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.
9:38 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets.
1:54 p.m.: A 21-year-old Ill. man was cited for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.
6:28 p.m.: A citation will be issued to a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man for disorderly conduct following a complaint from his neighbor in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.
8:59 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for theft after stealing a bicycle from a yard in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:17 p.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service after he was found passed out in the hallway in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.