Monday, July 4

Officers administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; issued two traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; stood by for Jefferson County Human Services while they responded to a client in the 900 block of Caswell Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East; verified that some residents shooting off fireworks in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive were following the rules and everything was legal; warned a group of people in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue who were shooting off fireworks and not following the rules; assisted a family with a home alarm that was reactivated after the power went off and turned back on in the 600 block of Washington Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

12:44 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets.

2:08 a.m.: A 45-year-old homeless man was arrested on two warrants through Jefferson County and the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on him in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

12:39 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the Main Street bridge.

4:19 p.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

