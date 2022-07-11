Wednesday, July 6

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented information of vandalism to a vehicle for a resident from the 800 block of East Street; notified the Fort Atkinson Electrical Department of crosswalk signals that were out of sync at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McComb Street; dispatched three ambulances to residents’ homes; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of South High Street; released a duckling in Bicentennial Park that someone brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department after finding it on the sidewalk in front of the U.S. Post Office; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; were reminded about policing the pick up and drop off points of students attending summer school; provided a list of resources to a woman with a broken lawnmower following a complaint about her lawn not being mowed in the 400 block of Clarence Street; alerted the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a possible water main break at the intersection of East Cramer and Clarence streets and later submitted an emergency locate to Digger’s Hotline; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

12:09 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct following a complaint about an argument over fireworks that occurred the previous night in the 1000 block of East Street.

2:07 p.m.: A 40-year-old Edgerton man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, and cited for driving left of center following a report of a state-reportable accident with no injuries at the intersection of North High and Martin streets. The other driver was a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man.

7:55 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. He posted bond and was released.

11:25 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue.

11:58 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for domestic abuse/battery, domestic abuse/strangulation and domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Grant Street. She was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

