Friday, July 8
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; chalked the tires of a semi for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of South Street; unlocked a vehicle for two drivers whose keys were locked inside their vehicles; provided a no consent form for a resident who reported vandalism/damage to their property in the 700 block of Janette Street; spoke with two neighbors about ongoing property disputes between them in the 1500 block of Dommo Drive; responded to a complaint of a camper refusing to leave the parking lot and moved along a group of other vehicles who were all parked in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue while they were attending a high school baseball game; and handled four confidential incidents related to undisclosed activities and one related to a sexual assault.
12:49 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration in the area of Jefferson and Rogers streets. She and her passengers were warned for being in the park after hours and moved along.
2:05 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard. He posted bond at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and was escorted back to his place of employment.
2:45 p.m.: A 36-year-old Janesville woman was cited for failing to yield while making a right turn at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street.
4:38 p.m.: A 62-year-old Helenville man was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
7:19 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets.
8:21 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 200 block of North Main Street.
8:58 p.m.: A 44-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Harrison and Oak streets.
11:05 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and warned for defective passenger side tail lamp in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.