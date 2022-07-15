Saturday, July 9
Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; escorted a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man to a safe place where he could wait for a tow truck because he was having brake issues with his car in the area of Janesville Avenue and Klement Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board when someone reported individuals hitting golf balls toward a residence in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue from across the river; moved along a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was found sleeping in front of the Fort Atkinson Police Department; delivered a message from the Rock County Sheriff’s office to a resident in the 900 block of Peterson Street; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; followed up on a concern of several employees feeling lightheaded in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue but nothing was identified as a potential cause; assisted Fort Memorial Hospital with a disruptive patient who was being discharged and provided him with a ride home; stood by for a woman who unsuccessfully attempted to retrieve an item she had loaned to a business in the 100 block of North Main Street and provided additional options for her on how to retrieve it; documented information about a temporary restraining order for a person in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; spoke with a family in the 600 block of Washington Street when one of their children called 911 for a problem they were having with a sibling and the parents were unaware that had happened; and provided mutual aid to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for an intoxicated individual in the 200 block of North Main Street.
12:01 a.m.: A 26-year-old Jefferson man was cited for disorderly conduct/urinating in public in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
9:11 a.m.: A 39-year-old Palmyra man was issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Roland Avenue.
12:20 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for cracked windshield at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Coventry Circle.
12:55 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He posted bond at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and was released to a friend.
1:50 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 900 block of Grove Street.
4:14 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Rankin Street.
7:20 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
7:29 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Zida Street will be cited for animal control violation for loose chickens following a complaint from a neighbor.
9:57 p.m.: A 43-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
11:29 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective brake light in the first block of North Water Street West.
Sunday, July 10
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; documented information about a theft of medication from the 900 block of South Main Street, and an accident involving two vehicles in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home with no transport; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; were unable to locate four residents on warrants from other law enforcement agencies; unlocked a vehicle for a resident whose keys were locked inside their vehicle; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a traffic accident in the W6900 block of Blackhawk Island Road; and provided a no consent form for a driver who reported items stolen from their car in the 200 block of Clarence Street.
12:26 a.m.: A 28-year-old Burlington woman was given a 15-day correction notice for a defective headlight in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
11:14 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street.
11:30 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration, failing to provide proof of insurance and no front plate at the intersection of Merchants and East Milwaukee avenues.
1:27 p.m.: A 30-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue.
2:49 p.m.: A 16-year-old Cambridge boy was cited for deviating from lane of traffic and warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration, a 46-year-old Ill. man was cited for operating without a driver’s license, expired vehicle registration and illegal passing, and a witness, a 49-year-old Darien resident, was cited for disorderly conduct following a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Monday, July 11
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a vehicle in the 100 block of Lumber Street; documented information about a man walking through a back yard in the 1500 block of South Main Street who was thought to possibly have been the subject of another suspicious person report; reunited a dog and its owner with the help of employees from a business in the 200 block of South Main Street; placed a request for extra patrol for illegally parked vehicles in the 100 block of Park Street; warned some individuals of Wisconsin’s laws of drug possession/use in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive; referred a group home client to proper resources for complaints they had about grievances with their group home; responded to assist ducklings in the road causing a traffic back-up in the 100 block of South Main Street and found a U.S. Postal Service employee assisting them; assisted Jefferson police officers with a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked one vehicle with keys locked inside; mediated a verbal confrontation among several individuals in the 500 block of Jefferson Street; and chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of East Street.
5:20 a.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration and warned for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
7:44 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt, issued a 15-day correction notice for an exhaust issue, and warned for no muffler and exhaust to his hood in the 1400 block of Campus Drive.
9:55 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
10:22 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
11:57 a.m.: A 62-year-old Milton man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license, and warned for speeding at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.
12:11 p.m.: A 47-year-old Delavan man was cited for speeding in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
1:23 p.m.: A 52-year-old Janesville woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street.
7:26 p.m.: A 45-year-old Milton woman was cited for improper child safety restraint and warned for illegal U-turn in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
