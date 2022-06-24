Monday, June 13

Officers issued two traffic related warnings; opened a vehicle that was running with the keys locked inside in the 500 block of Clarence Street; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and assisted staff with an unruly patient, and dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of South Water Street East; followed up on a complaint of the trunk of a car being left open for several hours in the first block of East Sherman Avenue and the officer learned that the trunk was damaged and unable to be closed; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board following a discussion with a person who had some concerns about another family member; responded to a call from a group home in the 500 block of Nikki Lane about a client who was out of control but was calm when officers arrived; notified a resident of their vehicle being improperly parked in the 200 block of South Water Street East and it was moved; escorted a lost semi-driver to the correct roads on which they were able to drive; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s officer for a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to undisclosed incidents.

2:31 a.m.: A 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He posted bond on the warrant and was released.

8:46 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following a complaint about a disturbance in the first block of South Water Street East. A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct. A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man also was cited for disorderly conduct and transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a probation hold.

4:46 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 57-year-old Twin Lakes woman for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail.

