Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; warned and moved along a person for being in a park after hours and two men for disorderly conduct in a bar; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; spoke with a tenant who reported having issues with another tenant who also called for an officer with the same complaint as the other tenant and the officer explained that they should speak with their landlord and learn how to co-exist together in the same building in the 1000 block of East Street; assisted a man whose medical pendant was activated when he fell in the first block of Shirley Street but did not feel the need for medical attention in the first block of Shirley Street; ticketed a vehicle for parking the wrong direction in the 1400 block of Montclaire Place; documented information of damage to a vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Street; checked on the welfare of a woman whose mother will be spending the night with her in the 200 block of South Third Street West; documented information about poor driving in the 1100 block of North Main Street; and advised a resident to turn down their loud music in the 400 block of Madison Avenue.
7:54 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
8:22 a.m.: A 47-year-old Twin Lakes man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues.
9:49 a.m.: A 24-year-old Madison man was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
3:22 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Frederick Avenue and North Main Street.
7:08 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident involving a 61-year-old Jefferson man and a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service treated one driver for road rash but they refused additional medical attention.
11:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of North Water and North Main streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.