Wednesday, June 22
Officers prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a carbon monoxide detector being activated at a residence in the 600 block of Reena Avenue; located a group home client from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive who had failed to return home the previous night; documented information about a suspicious incident in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, a fender bender accident in the parking lot in the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue, a complaint of a dog’s barking in the 1100 block of Miller Lane whose owner agreed to keep an eye on their pet, and a complaint about a dog-on-dog fight at Grove Street and South Fourth Street West; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; gave a resident 30-days to get their eight dogs and cats licensed and to comply with the city ordinance related to the number of animals allowed at a property following a complaint from a neighbor that their pets were coming to his property and killing birds in the area of Commonwealth Drive and Elsie Drive; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who had locked the keys in his car in the 700 block of Cloute Street; confirmed that two unusually parked vehicles in the 300 block of Clarence Street belonged to WE Energies employees; identified a man who reportedly had attempted a retail theft in the 200 block of South Main Street and took him to Fort Memorial Hospital for an evaluation after which Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and they referred him to a Madison hospital to which he was given a ride by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy; advised a driver about a complaint about their driving on U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway G; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a youth who was out of control in the 600 block of Cherokee Lane; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature in the 200 block of South Main Street.
5:45 a.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Janesville Avenue.
6:08 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for illegible license plates at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Edward Street.
10:05 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of North Main and Edgewood streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.