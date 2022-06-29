Thursday, June 23

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; moved along suspicious individuals who claimed they were just looking at the river in the 1300 block of North High Street; signed off on an individual’s 15-day correction notice in the 1000 block of Harriette Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue; conveyed an emergency locate to the Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for homeless people sleeping in the 200 block of South Water Street East; checked on a semi that was off the truck route in the 200 block of Highland Street; documented information about a minor traffic accident involving a youth on a bicycle and a Jefferson driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street, a boundary between properties in the 1600 block of Premier Place, vandalism to a trailer in the 1300 block of Montclair Place, and vandalism to property at Rock River Park; stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Eastern Avenue; and handled one confidential incident related to a report of a missing person.

1:21 p.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets. She was arrested on drug charges and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

2:48 p.m.: Two Fort Atkinson men, ages 26 and 28, were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Road C. A 40-year-old Middleton man with them was arrested for disorderly conduct/resisting and obstruction, and on a warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

4:30 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for first offense/operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content/first offense, hit and run, passing into oncoming traffic, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance/second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia/second offense following a state-reportable accident with no injuries in the 700 block of Highland Avenue. He was released to a responsible person. He later returned to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and created a disturbance.

8:53 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for animal control violation after her dog attacked another dog in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

9:38 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective passenger side headlamp in the 100 block of South Third Street West parking lot. The vehicle was legally parked.

