Friday, June 24

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a residence in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; found a semi parked on the side of the road cleaning the grease traps of a business in the 100 block of Madison Avenue; prepared two nuisance abatement complaints; turned over a dog running at large in the area of Lexington Boulevard and Commonwealth Drive to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; chalked the tires of three vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 600 block of Maple Street; will follow up on five complaints of fraud/scams, one of suspicious activity, and one for a welfare check of an animal that was thought to be being neglected; assisted a woman with a ride to her home in the 200 block of South Water Street East; documented a report of four juveniles entering a store who ransacked the bathroom and were shooting spit balls in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, and information of water flowing from a hydrant at the intersection of Montclaire Place and Berea Drive; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works and placed cones around a sink hole in the 300 block of Garfield Street; and stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop at the intersection of Lucile Street and Riverside Drive and a call in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.

4:16 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Industrial and Butler drives.

8:43 a.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man was cited for violation of instructional permit/no valid passenger in the 500 block of South Main Street.

11:01 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for speeding at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Montclair Place.

2:42 p.m.: A 77-year-old Lindenhurst, Ill., man was cited for unsafe lane deviation when he struck a light pole in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

