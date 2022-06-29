Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a residence in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; found a semi parked on the side of the road cleaning the grease traps of a business in the 100 block of Madison Avenue; prepared two nuisance abatement complaints; turned over a dog running at large in the area of Lexington Boulevard and Commonwealth Drive to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; chalked the tires of three vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 600 block of Maple Street; will follow up on five complaints of fraud/scams, one of suspicious activity, and one for a welfare check of an animal that was thought to be being neglected; assisted a woman with a ride to her home in the 200 block of South Water Street East; documented a report of four juveniles entering a store who ransacked the bathroom and were shooting spit balls in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, and information of water flowing from a hydrant at the intersection of Montclaire Place and Berea Drive; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works and placed cones around a sink hole in the 300 block of Garfield Street; and stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop at the intersection of Lucile Street and Riverside Drive and a call in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:16 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Industrial and Butler drives.
8:43 a.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man was cited for violation of instructional permit/no valid passenger in the 500 block of South Main Street.
11:01 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for speeding at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Montclair Place.
2:42 p.m.: A 77-year-old Lindenhurst, Ill., man was cited for unsafe lane deviation when he struck a light pole in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.