Officers issued three traffic related warnings; stopped out with a vehicle with a passenger who was throwing up after having had too much to drink, provided a ride home to another passenger as there were too many people in the car and the vehicle was moved along from the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant streets; dispersed a group of individuals who appeared to be arguing after bar hours in the 200 block of South Main Street; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; informed the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water main break in the 100 block of Monroe Street; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; placed a request for extra patrol at the Robert Street Bridge for the Roe v. Wade protest on the briefing board; documented information about vandalism to buildings in the 600 and 900 blocks of Madison Avenue, and an unfounded report of a stolen vehicle from the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue; determined that a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue was unfounded; and spoke with a Hispanic woman who had issues with a man who retrieved some belongings and left from the 400 block of South High Street, a woman who reported a hit-and-run with damage to her vehicle when she found a scratch on her mirror in the 200 block of North Main Street, and another woman following a complaint from a neighbor about her dogs barking in the 600 block of North Main Street.
1:58 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 79-year-old Stoughton man for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue.
7:08 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle when she struck a parked vehicle belonging to a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
11:43 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old man for expired vehicle registration and he was warned for a defective headlight at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street.
