Officers issued six traffic related warnings; referred a resident to small claims court for a theft they wanted to report, and a man to the store from where he purchased an avocado that he was unhappy with which he had tried but was not getting the results he wanted; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; confirmed that there were no issues with the protest demonstration on the Main Street bridge; documented information from a resident about being threatened in the 200 block of South Water Street East, and information about neighborhood issues in the 600 block of Maple Street; warned a resident for harassing a neighbor in the 1000 block of East Street and notified Jefferson County Human Services of the incident for possible follow-up, and a 22-year-old man for loud music in the 1300 block of Montclair Place; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
12:21 p.m.: A 21-year-old Lake Mills man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and operating after revocation, and suspended vehicle registration at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets.
6:17 p.m.: A 34-year-old Delavan man was arrested on a warrant through the WI Department of Corrections at the intersection of Harriette and Lucille streets following a complaint that he was behaving strangely. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
7:05 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident involving a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man and an 18-year-old woman from Jefferson at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called for assistance.
