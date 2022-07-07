Monday, June 27

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital for which a referral to Jefferson County Human Services for follow up was also made and one ambulance to a resident’s home; assisted a driver with a flat tire that occurred when the driver hit a pothole in the area of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway and the officer advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works that the road looks like it’s buckling; documented information for a woman about her vehicle being vandalized in the 300 block of Washington Street; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; provided traffic assistance for a semi that needed to back out of the parking lot at McDonald’s; consoled a man whose ride to Madison backed out on him; followed up on a report of speeding vehicles in the school zone for Safety City in the 700 block of South Main Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in the car; prepared one chronic nuisance abatement complaint letter to be delivered to the 200 block of South Water Street East; reported a malfunction of a flashing yellow crossing light in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue; placed a complaint on the briefing board for parking issues at the schools in the 100 block of Park Street related to summer school programs, and a request for extra patrol in the 500 block of Bark River Drive; and picked up a THC vape from an employer in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for proper disposal.

4:49 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for accumulation of unsightly debris and for additional debris on the porch and the yard in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.

8:58 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and bail jumping charges in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.

11:22 a.m.: A 29-year-old Waukesha man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High and Rogers streets.

4:12 p.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and non-registration of vehicle, and warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets.

6:49 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued two citations for two different days for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Maple Street.

9:15 p.m.: A 19-year-old Bay City, Texas, man was taken into custody and treated at Fort Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained after a window was damaged in the 200 block of Washington Street. He will be charged with disorderly conduct, damage to property and resisting/obstructing an officer.

