Tuesday, June 28
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; warned a Milwaukee man for possession of marijuana in the 200 block of East Cramer Street; will follow-up on an accident involving a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driving a car and a 15-year-old Fort Atkinson boy on a bicycle with injuries in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for whom Ryan Brothers and Fort Fire and Rescue were called for assistance; warned and redirected a truck driver to the proper truck route; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 400 block of Mechanic Street and the 1500 block of Radhika Street; were unable to locate four individuals for whom there were warrants; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; and placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board related to a disgruntled former employee in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
7:30 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
6:38 p.m.: A 30-year-old male employee from Milwaukee was cited for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
7:37 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for violation of a restraining order in the 800 block of Grove Street. A referral will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for possession of drug paraphernalia and the restraining order violation.
11:41 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
Wednesday, June 29
Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched one ambulance to a residence and three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; provided a no consent form for the owner of a truck from whom someone stole diesel fuel in the 300 block of Monroe Street; transported a 46-year-old man to Fort Memorial Hospital for an evaluation following a report that he had trespassed on someone’s porch in the 300 block of Edward Street after which he was taken to Winnebago Mental Health; assisted a business from the 700 block of Madison Avenue retrieve property from a fired employee; referred a complaint of a cat in a tree for two days to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; negotiated an agreement between two neighbors who were having a hard time getting along in the 300 block of Adams Street; advised a resident to reserve an earlier time to set off fireworks; and handled one confidential incident related to a fraud investigation.
12:39 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of East Cramer and North Main streets.
1:20 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was taken into custody and cited for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and warned for possession of alcohol and a defective driver’s side brake lamp in the 600 block of Maple Street.
Thursday, June 30
Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; moved along a FedEx truck parked in the lane of traffic in the 100 block of South Main Street; spoke with a couple following a verbal domestic incident and informed them of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws in the 300 block of Park Street; contacted WE Energies and Fort Atkinson Fire Department to help with a downed wire in the 400 block of Clarence Street; spoke with a resident about lot lines and issues with a neighbor in the 300 block of Adams Street; will follow up on a report of a theft from a residence in the 300 block of Highland Avenue, and a cell phone from a person in the 1000 block of East Street; stood by with a driver until a tow truck arrived for a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside the car; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
3:59 a.m.: A 23-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues.
5:58 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue.
10:46 a.m.: A 27-year-old Oconomowoc man was taken into custody from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on warrants through the Delafield Police Department and he posted bond at the Fort Atkinson Police Department. He also was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:28 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office. She signed a financial disclosure form which was faxed to the courts and was released on her own.
