Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched one ambulance to a residence and three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; provided a no consent form for the owner of a truck from whom someone stole diesel fuel in the 300 block of Monroe Street; transported a 46-year-old man to Fort Memorial Hospital for an evaluation following a report that he had trespassed on someone’s porch in the 300 block of Edward Street after which he was taken to Winnebago Mental Health; assisted a business from the 700 block of Madison Avenue retrieve property from a fired employee; referred a complaint of a cat in a tree for two days to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; negotiated an agreement between two neighbors who were having a hard time getting along in the 300 block of Adams Street; advised a resident to reserve an earlier time to set off fireworks; and handled one confidential incident related to a fraud investigation.
12:39 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of East Cramer and North Main streets.
1:20 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was taken into custody and cited for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and warned for possession of alcohol and a defective driver’s side brake lamp in the 600 block of Maple Street.
