Wednesday, Sept. 4
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events, performed six crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
12:01 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
12:08 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a light left on in a building in the 800 block of Banker Road. It must have been an oversight as everything was secure.
2 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the first block of West Hilltop Trail was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
3:50 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1500 block of Jamesway.
4:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 500 block of Shah Avenue.
6:46 a.m.: An officer assisted a mom from Mechanic Street whose two teenaged sons were refusing to get out of bed for school.
7:12 a.m.: Someone reported that another person approached them in the 200 block of North Main Street begging for money. A description was provided and an officer checked the entire area with no locate on the person in question.
7:57 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Hickory and Short streets for non-registration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, expired within three months.
8:04 a.m.: An employee from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works reported that a lilac bush in the 600 block of Riverside Drive had been struck by an unknown vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident. There are no suspects.
10:19 a.m.: Information about an attempted scam from a resident in the 300 block of Park Street was documented.
11:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:47 a.m.: A 28-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of Monroe Street and Cherokee Lane for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
12:05 p.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
12:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from Wilson Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Edward Street and they were fine.
4:12 p.m.: Someone reported that they had secured a dog running at large near West Cramer Street and Hillcrest Drive and will attempt to locate the owner.
6:07 p.m.: A 48-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved in a state-reportable accident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
6:41 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for animal control violation following a complaint about an animal running at large in the 1100 block of Elsie Street.
7:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:15 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to discuss several issues.
7:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted.
8:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:24 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive was placed on the briefing board.
8:45 p.m.: A state-reportable hit-and-run accident occurred in the 800 block of Banker Road.
8:55 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 300 block of Robert Street for an odor of natural gas.
10:10 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
10:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
11:56 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle left of center.
