The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall/Winter Guide will be available digitally starting Sept. 1 and in print Sept. 6 and feature new programming inspired by the recent Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan survey.
The new guide will be interactive, allowing residents to register for their activities while viewing the guide digitally.
“In addition to offering basketball, volleyball, and karate for all ages, make sure to flip through the online interactive flipbook and see all the new additional activities you can take advantage of. Adult Recess, Coffee Cruisers, Pickleball Beginner and a Disc Golf drop-in league are some of the new activities,” said Brooke Franseen, director of parks and recreation. “There are also some old and new favorites returning from prior years such as Start Smart Golf, Stuff n’ Fluff, the Youth Basketball Officials Clinic, and Deck the House.”
Along with Deck the House, Double 3 Transportation is sponsoring a free holiday lights bus tour to view all of the Fort Atkinson houses that are submitted to the contest. Registration will be required.
“We are very excited to offer new programming that has been specifically requested through the Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan,” Franseen said.
Franseen is especially excited about the new free event Adult Recess, open to those 21 and over, allowing adults to be kids for the night. There will be playground games, organized games like kickball and dodgeball, concessions, beverages, glow disc golf putting, and more. The event will be an escape from adulting for a night. This is just one of the offerings available this fall and winter.
Print copies will be available at the Parks and Recreation office, 30 N. Water St., the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center, Dwight Foster Public Library, Hoard Historical Museum and the Chamber of Commerce.
