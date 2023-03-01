FORT ATKINSON — Science projects and activities filled the Fort Atkinson Club Community Center Sunday afternoon for the 33rd Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair.
Students’ science fair projects were displayed on the main floor of the community center, downstairs had activities available to engage students and to teach them why things work they work. Upstairs there was a collection of short science videos streamed until it was time for the awards presentation.
Place awards are now on display at the Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson, until March 11 in the Jones Gallery, Cynthia Ficenec FASF Board President said.
Winner are as listed.
Kindergarten–First Grade division: 1st Place: Jordi O’Neill, Nut Race, 1st grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Whitewater; 2nd Place: Corbin Schneider, Burmese Pythons in Florida, 1st grade, Purdy Elementary School, Fort Atkinson; 3rd Place: Max Fortney, Will it Compost? (tie) Kindergarten, Barrie Elementary School, Fort Atkinson; 3rd Place: Joseph Stoddard, Dirty Water That Got Filtered (tie) 1st grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Whitewater.
Second Grade–Third Grade division: 1st Place: Charles Fortney, Paper Planes, 3rd grade, Barrie Elementary School, Fort Atkinson; 2nd Place: Aubree Wojtkunski, Guinea Pig Treats, 3rd grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Whitewater; and 3rd Place: Adler Schneider, Mentos and Soda Fountains, 3rd grade, Purdy Elementary School, Fort Atkinson.
Fourth Grade–Fifth Grade division: 1st Place: Brock Broadhead, The Project Down Sip Street, 5th grade, Purdy Elementary School, Fort Atkinson; 2nd Place: Sarah Webster, Acid Attack, 4th grade, Rockwell Elementary School, Fort Atkinson; and 3rd Place: Erin Jean Vosburgh, Frozen Foods, 4th grade, Barrie Elementary School, Fort Atkinson.
Sixth Grade–Eighth Grade division: 1st Place: Emily Mallin, Lactose vs. Lactase Drops, 7th grade, Fort Atkinson Middle School; 2nd Place: Claire Yin, Reaction Time, 7th grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Atkinson; 3rd Place: Whitney May, Science is Cool, 8th grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Atkinson; 4th Place: Kylie Block, Shake it Up, 8th grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Atkinson; 5th Place: Samuel Murphy, Freezing Point Depression (Ice, Ice Baby), 8th grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Atkinson; and 6th Place: Mariyah Esparza, What Will Make Ice Melt Faster?, 8th grade, St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Atkinson.
The Friends of Rose Lake presented their special award, a pair of Vortex Optics binoculars and a year’s membership in the Friends of Rose Lake, to Purdy first-grader Corbin Schneider for his project, “Burmese Pythons in Florida: an Invasive Species.”
Mina Scheibel, a 2nd grade student at Barrie, won the drawing for a Celestron Digital Microscope donated by Nasco Education.
The award winners voted by attendees include: Most Practical: Max Fortney, “Will it Compost?’ Most Creative: Aubree Wojtkunski, “Guinea Pig Treats” and People’s Choice: Jordi O’Neill, “Nut Race.”
Any participant of the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair that competed any year, who plans to pursue a college degree in a field of science is invited to apply for the annual $1,000 FASF Scholarship. Find details and apply online at the Science Fair website by April 15.
