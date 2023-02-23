FORT ATKINSON — The 2023 Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair will fill the Fort Atkinson Club’s three floors this Sunday.
Members of the public are invited to attend to see students’ projects. The Science Fair will be open from 1-3:30 p.m., with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.
The regional science fair is open to students in kindergarten through high school who live in or attend school in the school districts of Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Milton, Palmyra-Eagle, and Whitewater.
The 2023 Fair will be the 33rd in the organization’s history, according to a media release.
After two years in which the science fair adapted to the pandemic by going all-virtual, the fair’s Board of Directors is looking forward to welcoming students and the public to an in-person fair once again.
“We are keeping some things that worked well about the virtual format—for example, having judges work together on a spreadsheet was a big improvement—but we’re excited to be back at the Fort Atkinson Club, Board President Cynthia Ficenec said. “It’s a fantastic space for our event.”
On the Fort Atkinson Club’s main floor, students’ science fair projects will be available for viewing.
Attendees can vote for their favorite projects in the categories of Most Practical, Most Creative, and People’s Choice. Upstairs in the Theater, a collection of short, fun science videos will stream all afternoon until time for the awards presentation. Downstairs on the River Level, scientists and conservationists will present information and activities to engage students.
Guest scientists include: Representatives from Rock River Coalition presenting about water quality monitoring, Friends of Rose Lake, advocates for the ecosystems of Dorothy Carnes Park, Wisconsin DNR’s bat roost monitoring program, Citizen scientists working on supporting habitat and populations of monarch butterflies, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater professors offering physics and chemistry activities, and other resources for students and families sharing an interest in science.
Students who visit with guest scientists and complete a “passport” can enter their names into a drawing for a Celstron digital microscope donated by Nasco Education.
All Science Fair participants will receive a limited-edition t-shirt. The artwork selected for this year’s t-shirt was designed by Chloe Barganz, a 9th grade student at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair recognizes excellent projects by giving place awards (including ribbons, medals, and money) in five different grade-level divisions. The First Place projects in each division also receive a $100 credit for the student’s science teacher to spend on science materials, according to the media release.
A $100 prize also goes to the school that sends the greatest number of projects which qualify for an Award of Excellence. The Friends of Rose Lake will present a special award of Vortex Binoculars for a project that considers the ecology of Carnes Park or other important scientific inquiry.
Following the Science Fair, students who won a place award in their division will have their projects displayed in the Jones Gallery of the Dwight Foster Public Library through March 11.
More information about the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair can be found at FAScienceFair.org and at the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/FortAtkinsonRegionalScienceFair.
