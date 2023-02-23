Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair returns Sunday, no longer virtually
Buy Now

Chloe Barganz, a 9th grade student at Lakeside Lutheran High School, designed the artwork selected for the 2023 Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair t-shirt. T-shirt mock-up was made by Ben Weiss of Brindle Ink.

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — The 2023 Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair will fill the Fort Atkinson Club’s three floors this Sunday.

Members of the public are invited to attend to see students’ projects. The Science Fair will be open from 1-3:30 p.m., with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments