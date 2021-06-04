With the summer season swiftly approaching, the Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance regulating mobile merchants.
The new ordinance lets the city clerk issue a mobile merchant license. And there is an appeals process if the application is denied.
Councilmembers suspended the rules, and waived second and third readings of the document to adopt the measure. The city’s ordinance committee reviewed a draft ordinance on May 18.
City staff urged expedited passage of the ordinance as summer is the busy season for mobile merchants, and they continue to receive applications.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said the City of Fort Atkinson has regulated mobile merchants for many years.
“In 2016, the ordinance regulating mobile merchants was amended and removed from Chapter 22 and placed in Chapter 15, which is the zoning ordinance,” LeMire informed. “In 2020, the zoning ordinance was rewritten, and the section regulating mobile merchants and requiring licenses was not included.
“As such, at this time, the city does not have any regulations relating to mobile merchants in the city’s municipal code,” she added. “As a ‘stop gap,’ staff has been requiring a license and using the regulations of the previously approved ordinance from the previous zoning code.”
LeMire explained that the new ordinance creates the following: Changes the authority to issue a mobile merchant license from the plan commission to the city clerk; establishes an appeal process if the application is denied by the police chief and the city clerk. The city council will review the appeal and make a final determination. The language used in this ordinance is similar to the appeals process and language included in the operator’s license ordinance; eliminates the section that created a lottery and payment for a mobile merchant to be located in a city parking lot; prohibits mobile merchants on residential and public lands including streets, sidewalks, parks and parking lots (except for when approved through a special event permit).
Also, eliminates the fees from the ordinance and references a fee resolution, which will be adopted annually by the city council; adds the requirement for the applicant’s date of birth on the application; adds the requirement for the hours of operation on the application; limits the number of daily licenses permitted in a calendar year to four (there was no limit in the prior ordinance); and changes some of the language for clarity and consistency.
The city clerk will provide a monthly report to the city council that lists all of the staff-approved licenses issued during that month, and placed on the consent agenda for the council’s information.
Fire station change orderAlso Tuesday, council members approved a change order in the amount of $10,090.50, submitted by Keller Planners/Architects/Builders, for the fire station renovation and expansion project. The changes are related to construction issues encountered during completion of phase 2 and phase 3 of the project.
Devin Flanigan, construction manager with Keller, said issues which the project has run into are “high moisture in epoxy, outlet locations, relocating air compressors and hose hoist budget.”
The construction and issues occurred in April and May, he said, but due to obtaining costs and documentation, Keller now formally was presenting to city council.
Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said “the primary issue is related to the need for primer before applying the epoxy floor coating. This change, in the amount of $8,946, is not unexpected since we also had to use primer during the phase 1 and phase 2 floor covering portions of the project.”
The other changes, he said, include adding an outlet for $302.50 and relocating two air compressors for $1,875.
“The units were planned for placement on a mezzanine, which is only accessible via a ladder, but were later relocated to a mezzanine accessible by a stairway to enable access for proper service of the units,” Rausch said.
The fire chief said there is a small return of funds ($1,033) from Keller also listed on the change order due to the hose hoist not costing the full $20,000 budgeted for the equipment.
The net cost of change order No. 7, he said, is $10,090.50.
“These changes are somewhat expected, and will make the building more functional and efficient,” Rausch said. “We have critically reviewed all requests with an eye toward controlling and minimizing costs, but we feel that change order No. 7, which includes epoxy floor coating, an additional outlet and the relocation of two air compressors, is needed and reasonable.”
This change order, he said, will be funded through the project’s remaining contingency fund and by using sales tax rebates currently being held by Keller.
“This approval does not increase the overall final (project) budget of $5.5 million as approved by the council, and still leaves a small contingency balance of $5,255.72,” Rausch noted. “We still will be bringing the project in under budget.”
