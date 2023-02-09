Residents on North Fourth Street in Fort Atkinson understand the importance of Fort HealthCare for the community, they told city council members Tuesday.
However, they are hesitant on the potential closure of North Fourth St.
“My number one concern is my property value and the property value of the neighbors,” Jeannie Newbold, Fort Atkinson resident said. “If they (Fort HealthCare) shut down N. Fourth street, where are emergency vehicles going to go?”
Fort HealthCare bought all four houses north of N. Fourth St., according to a memo included in the council packet, and wants the right-of-way vacated on that street to allow the hospital to expand its parking space to the north. The city has begun the discussion of possibly removing the public right-of-way in the area.
“The area that they (Fort HealthCare) are trying to eliminate, the four houses on fourth street, will alter the emergency response to both sides of the affected areas,” Elliot Larson, Fort Atkinson resident said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “This section of fourth street, I pay for its upkeep and have an expectation to use it in the future and I hope you (City Council members) consider that.”
This discussion is a challenging one, City Engineer Andy Selle said.
“The traffic patterns will change,” he said. “That was brought up to police and fire and the routes might change associated with that. The indication was we would look at that and provide that in the memo format, we will give it to the Planning Commission meeting and City Council meeting.”
Additional meetings will be held before the city Plan Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and the City Council a second time on Tuesday, March 21, Selle wrote in the memo.
“The other thing is I hope the emails and letters Andy has got will be read or given a copy to the planning commission so that they understand how we feel about this situation, either for it or against it,” Larson said. “The hospital is very good for us, but we have to look out for the community all together.”
At the Plan and Commission meeting there will be a report from city staff, addressing all concerns brought up by residents and Fort HealthCare, Selle said.
“We have received 20 letters, thus far as of today, 14 of those are not abutting Fourth Street and 6 of those were abutting,” Selle said.
The statute that controls the street discontinuance does indicate if one third of those property owners abutting North Fourth St. indicate in writing they object to the vacation of fourth street then the approval by City Council has to pass by a four-fifths majority, he said.
If a third of the residents abutting North Fourth St. do not object then the resolution can pass by a simple majority or a three five vote.
City Council member Mason Becker said he has fond memories growing up in that neighborhood.
“I’m not eager to see that neighborhood change, but at the same time, I really do think in the long run it is in the best interest of the city of Fort Atkinson that the hospital remains where it is and that in some way we facilitate its long term growth,” he said.
Fort HealthCare is an asset to the community, and should be helped to allow growth, Becker said.
“We are really lucky to be a city of 1200 people and have a facility of the quality of Fort HealthCare and what they are providing. Many communities across the United States of our size don’t have that,” he said. “I hope no matter what kind of discussion we have people are cognizant of, we’re trying to help a community asset continue to be successful, no matter what we end up doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.