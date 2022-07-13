John McIntyre was presented the Allan S. Haukom Service Above Self Award when the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club held its awards luncheon June 27 at the Rock River Park Rotary Pavilion.
Presenter Ardell Wiederhoeft said McIntyre was chosen due to his extensive list of contributions to the community and club, adding, “Much of what he has done has gone unnoticed because of his quiet humility.”
Wiederhoeft listed some of McIntyre’s past activities and community service, including participating in the Big Brothers program and mentoring an at-risk student.
He served as president of the Fort Atkinson Jaycees, Retail Division chairman of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, a member of the Fort Atkinson City Council for two terms, past-chairman of the police and fire commission, a member of the planning commission and past councilman, secretary and treasurer of Bethany Lutheran Church.
Wiederhoeft said that McIntyre is a 37-year member of the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club and a three-time Paul Harris Fellow. He served as club secretary for the past 5 ½ years.
A member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 409 Jefferson County, he also is a member of the Tri-County Amateur Radio Club, the Rock River Story Weavers and The Writers Dozen.
He volunteers at Rainbow Hospice Care/Friends in Action, Crown of Life Christian Academy and the Feed Your Soul program at First United Methodist Church. McIntyre also is a volunteer driver of the Jefferson County Veterans Services van, transporting veterans to appointments at the William S. Middleton Veterans Administration Hospital.
Also during the program, Jill Kessenich was named the 2021-22 Honorary Paul Harris Fellow.
Each year since 1985, the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club has made a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary Foundation on behalf of a member whose service to the club and community exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
Presenter Carla Haubenschild called Kessenich “artistic, yet business-minded,” “quiet, yet confident” and “a community leader, a singer, a dancer and a world traveler.”
She noted that Kessenich has been active in Rotary International since 2012 and joined the Fort Atkinson club in 2018.
In addition to Rotary, Kessenich has been active with the Fort Atkinson Historic Preservation Commission, United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth County Board of Directors, Rock River Heritage Board of Directors, Fort Atkinson Planning Commission, American Association of University Women and Heart of the City.
Currently, Kessenich is director of the Fort Atkinson Club.
Rotarians recognized for years of service in the local club were Chris Nevermann, Whitney Townsend and Carl Selvick, all five years; Paul Cox, 10; and Bill Camplin, 20 years.
Incoming President Jeff Okazaki presented a plaque to Margaret Bare for serving as club president the past year.
