Fort Atkinson’s Captain Lange retires, leaves state following week
Buy Now

Chad Lange

 Nicole Eithun

After nearly 23 years with the Fort Atkinson Police Department Captain Chad Lange had his last call Friday.

Fellow officers and police celebrated Lange’s retirement with a gathering at the Fort Atkinson Police Department. As of Monday morning, Lange has already moved out of the state, Public Relations Executive Assistant Sarah Weihert said.

Tags

Load comments