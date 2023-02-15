Fort Atkinson’s Captain Lange retires, leaves state following week

After nearly 23 years with the Fort Atkinson Police Department Captain Chad Lange had his last call Friday.
Fellow officers and police celebrated Lange’s retirement with a gathering at the Fort Atkinson Police Department. As of Monday morning, Lange has already moved out of the state, Public Relations Executive Assistant Sarah Weihert said.
Lange plans to enjoy retirement in Florida with his wife Veronica and their dog Niko, according to a press release written by Chief of Police Adrian Bump.
“Captain Lange’s career has been so successful because of his sound judgment, compassion for others and his ability to stay positive throughout his career,” Bump wrote in the release.
Lange started at the Fort Atkinson Police Department on Sept. 5, 2000 and began attending the 10-week Law Enforcement Academy at MATC. Lange served his country in the United States Army from August 1990 to April 1996 before joining the department, according to the press release.
Lange initially served as a patrol officer and quickly became a field training officer. From that point on he remained an integral part of the FTO Team. Officer Lange ran the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program from 2005-2010.He earned the Jefferson County Officer of the Year award in 2008 for his part in saving a woman who fell in the river during the heavy flooding in the area, according to the release.
Officer Lange became Lieutenant Lange in October 2010 and remained the second shift supervisor the rest of his career. Lange made the rank of Captain in January 2018.
Under his watch, he supervised the FTO program, managed scheduling and payroll, served as the Special Events Coordinator and the Municipal Court Officer while managing the second shift, according to the release.
“Captain Lange impacted countless lives of citizens and colleagues over the years and will be dearly missed by his Law Enforcement family,” Bump wrote.
