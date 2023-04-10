FORT ATKINSON — Sparks will fly May 20 during ‘Metal Mania’ at Madison College at Fort Atkinson.
Organizers are hoping the event will ignite a few lucrative careers in metalworking.
The public is invited to Metal Mania to engage in family-friendly games and activities, including welding experiences for adults. Visitors may also visit a simulation bus and give arc-welding a try in a hands-on, augmented reality experience.
Metal Mania runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 20.
“This event was a natural result of ongoing development of our metal fabrication and welding program,” said Matt Young, operations manager of the Madison College at Fort Atkinson. “We completed an addition to our facility last summer and are looking to energize this campus around these manufacturing skill-based programs.”
Young experienced something similar at a former institution and brought up the idea of adding an art competition.
“I discovered that the Fort community had actually hosted this type of event in the past and it was called the ‘Welding Rodeo,’” he said. “It was coordinated by the Fort Atkinson Arts Council and ran for a few years.”
The rodeo, which ended in about 2015, involved Madison College at Fort Atkinson instructor Jimmy DeGidio, according to Young.
“We are happy to reframe and revisit,” Young said. “This is what we hope is only the first ‘Metal Mania.’”
Madison College at Fort Atkinson hopes to use the event to bolster its credentials as a manufacturing ‘center for excellence,’ Young said.
“Each program and regional site hosts events that are appropriate to their signature programs,” he said.
For example, the “Celebrate a Nurse’ 5K Run/Walk is intended to promote that campus’s nursing program, Young said. Metal Mania is also being held as an invitation to members of the community to engage in the campus, Young said.
“Our long-term goals are to bring in students and community members to utilize our state-of-the-art facility,” he said. “This could be through academic pursuits, training opportunities, as well as community engagement courses. Also, it is intended to connect with anyone who is interested in learning more about our Metal Fabrication and Welding programs, as well as to get children excited about, and interested in, manufacturing careers.”
Manufacturing careers are already in high demand and the need for qualified employees will only increase as the workforce ages, Young said.
“People who go through the program can start at $60 an hour,” he said. “Community colleges exist to assist students in finding their futures, as well as to help industry meet its needs. This type of event brings those two groups together to interact in a fun and exciting way.”
