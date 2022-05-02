Initially revealed to the community last September, Fort Atkinson’s semi “billboard” has been busy with weekly deliveries across the country.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to share that the semi officially has made deliveries in 25 states, from the coastline of California to the skyscrapers of New York. The semi has yet to deliver in some states like Montana, Louisiana or South Carolina, so readers are invited to follow along on the www.choosefort.com webpage to find out where the semi will be heading next.
For a chance to see the semi in person, locals are welcome to attend the first Fort Farmers Market of the season on May 7, where the truck will be parked from 8 a.m. until noon in the municipal parking lot across the street from the U.S. Postal Service office. The semi will be making additional appearances at a variety of upcoming community events that will be announced on the Fort Atkinson Chamber’s Facebook page.
In partnership with W&A Distribution Services, the Fort Atkinson chamber revealed this new tourism project in 2021 to promote Fort Atkinson as the perfect place to live, work and visit. The idea of a truck wrap initially started as a piece of research in developing the tourism department’s strategic plan to create a cohesive look and message to raise awareness of Fort Atkinson as a tourist destination.
Set to travel through all 48 contiguous states on delivery routes, the semi is, in essence, a traveling billboard for the city of Fort Atkinson.
The 52-foot semi-trailer side panel features a photo of downtown Fort Atkinson and the Rock River.
Serving as the most valuable real estate for reaching drivers following the semi, the back panel features eight logos of some of Fort Atkinson’s largest employers and tourism entities.
Sponsors include Spacesaver, Jones Dairy Farm, OSI, Ball Corporation, Green Bay Packaging, the Fireside Dinner Theatre, Hoard Historical Museum, and W&A Distribution Services. A map also highlights Fort Atkinson’s location in reference to cities like Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago for people who might not know where Fort Atkinson is located.
W&A Distribution Services recently announced that Kurt Riehl, the primary driver of the Fort Atkinson semi, also was recognized by the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association as Driver of the Month for March. The award is given to a driver based on his or her exemplary record of safe driving, professionalism and civic engagement. Riehl has an exceptional driving record of more than one million accident-free miles and more than a decade of service at W&A Distribution Services.
Visit www.choosefort.com to follow along with updates on where the semi is traveling to next, photos of Fort Atkinson and links to additional information on employers, events, recreation and leisure activities in Fort Atkinson. — Contributed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.