In response to the failed April referendum, the Fort Atkinson School District plans to make $2.9 million in cuts in the 2023-24 school year, with around 80% of those cuts coming from personnel during the April 6 special meeting.
The Fort Atkinson School District asked voters to fund $3 million each year in perpetuity, to cover school district operations, and an additional $5 million each year for the next four years, ending 2026-27 school year.
The referendum failed on April 4 by a margin of 15.9%, notably higher than the November referendum that failed by 6.6%.
Superintendent Robert Abbott expressed his frustration with the failed referendum, stating that the district did everything they could to be financially responsible and communicate to the voters that the lack of public school funding from the state is causing budget deficits across the state.
“We are going to have to show people that their lack of attention, interest or lack of factual information in understanding the state’s lack of desire to fund us is resulting in changing services and programs for their students in Fort Atkinson,” Abbott said. “People are going to need to feel what it is that they voted for.”
Abbott noted that the district has already planned $1.2 million in cuts for the 2023-24 school year to keep its promise of fiscal responsibility, but with the referendum failing, more cuts are looming.
“We still want to listen to the community and the community says to make cuts,” Vice President Amy Reynolds said.
According to Director of Business Services Jason Demerath, the unsuccessful referendum leaves the district with a projected budget deficit of roughly $6.8 million. With seven full-time teacher and staff positions being cut during the 2022-23 school year and 15 more planned for next year, that brings the total deficit down to $5.4 million. These positions were vacancies or from retirements, avoiding active layoffs, Demerath said
When evaluating staff positions to cut, Demerath said the district plans to evaluate all of its vacancies for ways to consolidate or restructure positions, analyze the district’s current program offerings and decide whether to eliminate some of those programs, and use forecasted enrollment and program needs to determine the number of staff members necessary.
Abbott presented three options for how the district can make up the budget deficit. The first option is to implement the $1.2 million in cuts as already planned and used the district’s fund balances, or savings, to pay off the remaining deficit. However, this would drop the district’s fund balance below $10 million, likely forcing the district to short-term borrow.
The district also could cut an additional $1.7 million on top of the $1.2 million in proposed cuts, totaling $2.9 million. The rest of the deficit would be paid from the fund balance, but it would keep the balance around the $10 million mark to prevent short term borrowing.
The third option, administrators said, is for the school board to advise any additional cuts on top of the cuts from the first two options.
“Option number one is not great for us long-term,” Board President Kory Knickrehm said. “Option 3 is in direct competition with our strategic plan. The things we’ve worked on the past 2.5 years kind of go by the wayside with option 3.”
The board chose to make the additional $1.7 million in cuts on top of those previously chosen, with board members calling it the “best of both worlds” in this situation.
“We have to look at it as being fiscally minded as well as making sure our kids are being appropriately educated,” Board Treasurer Rhona Buchta said.
Another board member, Robynn Selle, said she wouldn’t go any further than $2.9 million in cuts, as she doesn’t want a district where teachers don’t want to work and where families don’t want to send their kids.
“Option 2 responds to the community direction to reduce operating costs through cuts to programming and services,” Abbott said. “However, this option will still require an operational referendum in 2024 for long-term financial viability.”
Consequences of the cuts, Abbott said, could include active layoffs, further increase in class sizes, significant reassignment of staff duties and student movement between elementary schools.
