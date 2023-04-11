Robert Abbott

Fort Atkinson Superintendent Robert Abbott offers three plans for the board on Thursday, April 6 in response to the failed referendum.

 Fort Atkinson School District

In response to the failed April referendum, the Fort Atkinson School District plans to make $2.9 million in cuts in the 2023-24 school year, with around 80% of those cuts coming from personnel during the April 6 special meeting.

The Fort Atkinson School District asked voters to fund $3 million each year in perpetuity, to cover school district operations, and an additional $5 million each year for the next four years, ending 2026-27 school year.

