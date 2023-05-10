Fort Atkinson School District Music Program named Best Community for Music Education
The Fort Atkinson High School Band marches during a processional downtown on Memorial Day, making its way toward Evergreen Cemetery from the American Legion Dugout in this May 31, 2022 Daily Union file photo. The district’s music education program was recently named among the “Best Communities for Music Education” from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

 File Photo

The School District of Fort Atkinson Music Education program has been honored as one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

The recognition marks the 11th national honor for the Fort Atkinson music program.

