Fort Atkinson School District Music Program named Best Community for Music Education

The Fort Atkinson High School Band marches during a processional downtown on Memorial Day, making its way toward Evergreen Cemetery from the American Legion Dugout in this May 31, 2022 Daily Union file photo. The district’s music education program was recently named among the “Best Communities for Music Education” from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
The School District of Fort Atkinson Music Education program has been honored as one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
The recognition marks the 11th national honor for the Fort Atkinson music program.
“Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students,” the district’s press release said.
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational, cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. According to the press release, researchers found that after two years of music education, participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers. In addition, students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school but also to attend college as well.
“We are incredibly proud of our music education staff and the experiences they create for our students, families, and community members,” Superintendent Rob Abbott said. “To be considered one of the best communities for music education is a great honor, and yet I am sure it is no surprise to the many people who attend concerts and performances at our schools. Our program is thriving thanks to exceptional educators, passionate support in our community and recognition such as this award.”
The release added that “everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training.”
Listening skills are closely tied to the ability to: perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention and keep sounds in memory.
“Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound,” the release said. “Young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers.”
Social benefits of taking music lessons include conflict resolution, teamwork skills and how to give and receive constructive criticism.
“Creating a place where all students can come together to learn about music, and then perform with their peers for the community, is what has driven this team of music educators from day one,” Middle School Band Director Andrea Haffelder said. “We have been able to see the growth our students have made after the pandemic, and we are dedicated to continuing their successes within the music program.”
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. For more information about the NAMM Foundation, please visitwww.nammfoundation.org.
