Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes announced on April 26 that the Fort Atkinson School District is being awarded a $25,000 Fab Lab Grant.
The district is one of 25 districts in Wisconsin that are receiving a piece of more than $560,000 in fab lab grants to train students in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) skills and prepare them for careers using advanced technologies.
“If we want our kids to be successful, we need to make sure they have the skills and tools they need to join the 21st-century workforce,” Evers said. “Fab labs are important tools to help students gain the skills, expertise, and equipment necessary to become the industry leaders of tomorrow, and we’re proud to be awarding funds to 25 school districts today so they can establish or expand their fab lab programs, which will continue to provide benefits to for students, community members and businesses across our state.”
A fab lab, short for fabrication laboratory, is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control (CNC) routers, and plasma cutters. Through its Fab Lab Grant Program, WEDC is supporting the purchase of fab lab equipment for instructional and educational purposes for K-12 students across the state.
“Fab Labs allow businesses and schools to work together to provide students with STEAM education that will translate into real-world career skills,” Hughes said. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they’re also a win for Wisconsin employers who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”
According to the governor’s press release, WEDC has invested more than $4.5 million over the past eight years to provide 118 schools across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering.
For more information on the state’s fab labs, including resources for teachers, visit wedc.org/fablabs or follow #WIFabLab on Twitter.
