Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes announced on April 26 that the Fort Atkinson School District is being awarded a $25,000 Fab Lab Grant.

The district is one of 25 districts in Wisconsin that are receiving a piece of more than $560,000 in fab lab grants to train students in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) skills and prepare them for careers using advanced technologies.

Tags

Load comments