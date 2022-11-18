FORT ATKINSON — Leaders in the School District of Fort Atkinson will use the coming months to engage in dialogue with the community about what they called "opportunities and challenges" and may develop another operational referendum for April of 2023.
These actions come in response to an operational portion of the school district's Nov. 8 referendum failing.
Voters in the Fort Atkinson School District approved a $22 million capital referendum, but rejected the operational side with a $3 million recurring component and a $4 million non-recurring for 2023-24 and 2024-25, and $5 million non-recurring in 2025-26 component.
The operational referendum funds would have been used to maintain current programs and services to, in district officials' words, "cultivate an inclusive, high-performing culture of growth and community."
Kory Knickrehm, president of the district's board of education, said that although the panel was pleased that the district was able to find one solution to its concerns, its members also understood that voters felt that one option that was presented was not the best available.
"We will utilize the next few months to continue to engage in open dialogue with community members about the opportunities and challenges we face together," he said. "In the spirit of openness and honesty, this must continue. As a board, we will continue fostering conversations with community members about the future of our local schools."
After the results were announced, Knickrehm said he heard residents ask what might come next?
"The simple answer is that the needs of our schools will not go away," he said. "Therefore, we must return to the drawing board and develop a new solution that meets the needs of our students and our communities. Because of the urgency of the situation, this work will begin immediately and we will be looking at coming back in April with a solution on the ballot."
The capital referendum funds will be used to build secure entries at all six schools, address urgent maintenance needs at the six such as roofing, plumbing and electrical, as well as address traffic flow at the high school.
