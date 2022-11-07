FORT ATKINSON — A referendum wrap-up story in Friday's Daily Union did not address a School District of Fort Atkinson capital referendum that voters will be facing on Tuesday.
The capital referendum, if passed, would mean the district could issue $22 million in general obligation bonds to build secure entrances at all six schools, address urgent maintenance needs at all six schools and improve traffic flow at the high school.
The district said of the capital referendum, "it supports the district's long-term strategic facilities plan. It provides funding needed to maintain Barrie, Luther, Purdy, Rockwell and Fort Atkinson High School for 10 years and Fort Atkinson Middle School for the next five years."
The Fort Atkinson School District is asking voters in an operational referendum if it should be allowed to exceed the revenue limit on a recurring basis beginning with the 2022-23 school year by an amount not to exceed $3 million each year and on a non-recurring basis for three years.
Over the three years these amounts would not be allowed to exceed $4 million in 2023-24, $4 million in 2024-25 and $5 million in 2025-26. These dollars would pay district operating costs, according to the referendum question, “in support of cultivating an inclusive high-performing culture of growth and community.”
According to the district, the operational referendum offers a multi-layered solution.
"It provides funding needed for our district to maintain current programs and services while providing community input regarding future funding in four years," the district said.
