The School District of Fort Atkinson recognized its retiring staff with a virtual ceremony last week.
Retiring are seven staff members who have dedicated close to 180 years of service to the local schools.
Patty Snyder, a kindergarten teacher at Barrie Elementary School, is retiring this year after 23 years of service to the Fort Atkinson district.
Betty Delsarte, who has taught French and social studies at Fort Atkinson Middle School, is retiring in June after 24 years of service to the local district.
Jude Hartwick, who has spent the last 22 years with the Fort Atkinson district serving at-risk high school students, has put in a total of 33 years in education, including stints in Milwaukee, Milton and the Palmyra-Eagle school district.
Theo Hanson, who has dedicated 23 years to Fort Atkinson Middle School as a health and physical education teacher, has been teaching since 1985, starting at New London High School, then serving for four years as K-12 physical education and health teacher for the Waupaca schools.
Kris England has dedicated 32 years to teaching overall.
She started out her career as a substitute teacher in 1988 and moving to full-time in 1989 in Waunakee, moving to Lake Mills Elementary School in 1993 and coming to Fort Atkinson in 2003, serving as a second-grade teacher at Barrie Elementary School.
Craig Engstrom, Fort Atkinson High School vocal music director, has spent 30 years with the local district and 32 years overall in education.
Engstrom previously taught in Iowa before coming to the Fort Atkinson schools in 1991. As well as directing the school choirs, Engstrom is known for overseeing the district’s celebrated show choir program and for serving as musical director for the high school’s drama department.
Mike Hall has spent 30 years in Fort Atkinson and a total of 35 years in education. Locally, he has served as an English teacher and coach at Fort Atkinson High School.
