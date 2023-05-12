The Auction will be held on May 20 at 1 p.m. We are taking donations of new, and very gently used, items for our mystery auction! Items to be donated will be accepted up to Wednesday, May 17. At that time all items will be wrapped at the Senior Center by volunteers and we will generate the clues to what the items are. Our local celebrity guest auctioneer is Michael Clish! It is a fun and exciting fundraiser for the Senior Center. The auction will start at 1 p.m. and be over roughly around 4 p.m. Due to storage space at the Senior Center we will gracefully decline to accept large furniture items such as recliners, couches, large tables, or any item that would be difficult for one person to carry out and put in their car. Come and bid on some bargains and have some fun!
Cornhole Bags Game
Come out to the front lawn of the Senior Center on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. to play cornhole bags toss in a friendly and fun game! No experience necessary. No registration needed teams get made up as people come to play.
Game Scores
Euchre is played at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons. Scores from May 9- 1st Candi Bugs 62, 2nd Bob Schultz 61, 3rd Karen Keeser 60, 4th Tom Torgerson 59.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Results from May 4: 1st Judy Baumann, 2nd Lyle Farnsworth, 3rd Terry Bowes.
Wii Bowling scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from May 8: Glorine Christensen 770 (300, 259, 211), Marlene Dianich 680 (222, 245, 213), Terry Bowes 627, Barb Kovacic 626, Cora Wahl 608, Lori Gaber 607, Kathy Heffron 595, Bunny Brown 585, Dennis Rockwood 585, Sandy Basich 568, Donna Braman 557, Mary Zilisch 551.
500 card game is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Scores from May 4: 1st Keith Marsden 3660, 2nd Harold Riggs 2960.
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses swept the series taking all three games with scores of 5-2, 5-4 and 3-2 in close matches. Charlie Danielson had 11 hits on the day in the winning effort for the Tusked ones. It was an 8 th inning rally by the Walruses down 2-1 when Danielson followed by Peter Fernelius had rbi hits to take the 3-2 lead and go on for the sweep.
Sheepshead is played on Fridays at 1 p.m. Scores from May 5: 1st Chuck Frandson 57, 2nd Paul Langhoff, Sandra Echen, and Mary Latterell 46, 5th Howard Johnson 45, 6th Jerry Schuld 44.
Friday Findings right to your inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov
Never Miss a Newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each month.
How to Contact Us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com
