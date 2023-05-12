Mystery Auction Time!

The Auction will be held on May 20 at 1 p.m. We are taking donations of new, and very gently used, items for our mystery auction! Items to be donated will be accepted up to Wednesday, May 17. At that time all items will be wrapped at the Senior Center by volunteers and we will generate the clues to what the items are. Our local celebrity guest auctioneer is Michael Clish! It is a fun and exciting fundraiser for the Senior Center. The auction will start at 1 p.m. and be over roughly around 4 p.m. Due to storage space at the Senior Center we will gracefully decline to accept large furniture items such as recliners, couches, large tables, or any item that would be difficult for one person to carry out and put in their car. Come and bid on some bargains and have some fun!

