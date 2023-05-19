The Mystery Auction Time is this Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. All items are wrapped at the Senior Center by volunteers and we will generate the clues to what the items are. Our local celebrity guest auctioneer is Michael Clish! It is a fun and exciting fundraiser for the Senior Center. From small BBQ grills, to candles and fishing lures the auction has almost a little of everything! The auction will start at 1 p.m. and be over roughly around 4 p.m. Come and bid on some bargains and have some fun! All while helping the Senior Center.
Breakfast SocialThe Center will have the monthly breakfast social on Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. with special guest Tiffany Pernat from Fort HealthCare. A variety of breakfast items complimentary will be served by the Senior Inc. Board. It is a first come- first serve event with 9:00 or when food runs out as the event end time. No reservations are necessary.
Craig Siemsen Music ShowThe Senior Center stage welcomes Craig Siemsen on Thursday, May 25 for a 12:30 p.m. show. Craig brings his guitar and sings some popular songs and will get lots of toes tapping along. No reservations are needed to attend the show. Transportation is available on the Senior Vehicle by calling the Senior Center at least the day before the show. Rides are $2 to the Senior Center and back home. We will have treats after the performance.
Euchre ScoresEuchre is played at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons. Scores from May 16- 1st Joyce Satterlee, and Chuck Truman 56, 3rd Russell Haas 55, 4th T-Bone Taylor 53.
Texas Hold EmTexas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Results from May 11: 1st Chuck Schloesser, 2nd Lyle Farnsworth, 3rd Terry Bowes.
Wii BowlingScores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from May 8: Glorine Christensen 816 (227, 289, 300), Lori Gaber 769 (266, 246, 257), Dennis Rockwood 697 (243, 190, 264), Ron Braman 638, Marlene Dianich 635, Cora Wahl 597, Terry Bowes 580, Barb Kovacic 577, Mary Zilisch 575, Roger Gross 568, Kathy Heffron 559.
500 Game500 card game is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Scores from May 11: 1st Harold Riggs 3220, 2nd Marjorie Hannon 1390.
DartballDartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses got swept by the Buffalos this week. Charlie Danielson had 14 hits on the day for the Walruses with wins of 4-3, 7-3, and another 4-3 in the final game. Danielson also chipped in 5 rbi’s in the series. The Walruses were captained by Dave Reed who had the game winning run batted in during the 11th inning of the third game for the win.
SheepsheadSheepshead is played on Fridays at 1 p.m. Scores from May 12: 1st Chuck Taggart 63, 2nd Barb Koch 56, 3rd Curt Abendroth 51, 4th Chuck Frandson 48, 5th Louis Golembiewski 45, 6th Joe Miller 43, 7th Nancy Walbrandt 42.
Friday Findings right to your inboxSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov
Never Miss a NewsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to Contact UsThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
