The Mystery Auction Time is this Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. All items are wrapped at the Senior Center by volunteers and we will generate the clues to what the items are. Our local celebrity guest auctioneer is Michael Clish! It is a fun and exciting fundraiser for the Senior Center. From small BBQ grills, to candles and fishing lures the auction has almost a little of everything! The auction will start at 1 p.m. and be over roughly around 4 p.m. Come and bid on some bargains and have some fun! All while helping the Senior Center.

Breakfast SocialThe Center will have the monthly breakfast social on Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. with special guest Tiffany Pernat from Fort HealthCare. A variety of breakfast items complimentary will be served by the Senior Inc. Board. It is a first come- first serve event with 9:00 or when food runs out as the event end time. No reservations are necessary.

