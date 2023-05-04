This Saturday come and get your brat fix at our drive through brat sale with Brats and/or Hot Dogs, Chips, and Cookies for sale! The event time is from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Meal packages available or purchase items separately. Can’t beat a grilled Johnsonville brat! The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Citizens Inc. Board at the Senior Center. If you are thirsty they have Lemonade Day taking place kitty corner the Senior Center at Barrie Park with youngsters selling lemonade. The weather is going to be great so come on out and enjoy two great events all in one area!
Mystery Auction Time!
The Auction will be held on May 20 at 1 p.m. We are taking donations of new, and very gently used, items for our mystery auction! Items to be donated will be accepted up to Wednesday, May 17. At that time all items will be wrapped at the Senior Center by volunteers and we will generate the clues to what the items are. Our local celebrity guest auctioneer is Michael Clish! It is a fun and exciting fundraiser for the Senior Center. The auction will start at 1 p.m. and be over roughly around 4:00 PM. Due to storage space at the Senior Center we will gracefully decline to accept large furniture items such as recliners, couches, large tables, or any item that would be difficult for one person to carry out and put in their car. Come and bid on some bargains and have some fun!
Euchre Scores
Euchre is played at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons. Scores from May 2: 1st Paul Engle 63, 2nd Rollie Carothers 62, 3rd Howard Johnson 60, 4th Vi Schneider 58.
Texas Hold Em
Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Results from April 27: 1st Lyle Farnsworth, 2nd Jon Hundt, 3rd Richard Flood.
Wii Bowling
Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from May1: Glorine Christensen 783 (266, 258, 259), Lori Gaber 657 (212, 246, 199), Marlene Dianich 629, Cora Wahl 581, Kathy Heffron 567, Mary Zilisch 565.
500 Game
500 card game is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Scores from April 27: 1st Marjorie Hannon 2460, 2nd Harold Riggs 860.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The games were nearly a mirror image of one another to start the best of the three games this past week. The Buffalos would win the first two games 6-5 with walk off hits by Charlie Danielson in the bottom of the 12th in both games. Rollie Carothers was the run driven in for both games as well. Game 3 would go to the Walruses to salvage a win with a 6 run 6th inning on their way for a 10-6 win. Danielson would end the day with 8 runs batted in on his 12 hits.
Sheepshead
Sheepshead is played on Fridays at 1 p.m. Scores from April 21: 1st Joe Rabe 59, 2nd Dale Kylmanen 48, 3rd Jerry Schuld 41, 4th Randy Hoefs 39, 5th Dave Brown 37, 6th Charles Wachter, Louis Golembiewski and Jim Pick 36.
Friday Findings right to your inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never Miss a Newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to Contact Us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com
