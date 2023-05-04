This Saturday come and get your brat fix at our drive through brat sale with Brats and/or Hot Dogs, Chips, and Cookies for sale! The event time is from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Meal packages available or purchase items separately. Can’t beat a grilled Johnsonville brat! The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Citizens Inc. Board at the Senior Center. If you are thirsty they have Lemonade Day taking place kitty corner the Senior Center at Barrie Park with youngsters selling lemonade. The weather is going to be great so come on out and enjoy two great events all in one area!

Mystery Auction Time!

Load comments