Craft fair ahead: The Senior Center Craft Fair is coming up soon. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1. We still have three tables for people to sell crafts at our fair. Tables are reserved for $10 each. The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Center and the Senior Citizens Inc. Board. We will also need many donations of baked goods for the event as we have a large bake sale in our game room on the day of. Anyone, and everyone, is encouraged to bring a home made or store boughten baked good in on Friday, Nov. 11, for our bake sale. Your support is greatly appreciated. Up to 30 vendors will have items for sale on the day of the craft fair and everyone from the public is encouraged to come and check it out! For questions, call the Senior Center, 920-397-9913.
Volunteer and make a difference: The Senior Center is looking for someone interested in being a helper at the reception desk on Thursday afternoons. Do you want to feel like you are helping out your fellow community members? Then ask to be a volunteer. Thursday afternoons are roughly a three hour time commitment. You might meet new friends. Talk to Chris or Crystal if interested.
Game scores: Euchre scores from Oct. 11: First, Bev Wagner 71; second, Candi Bugs 69; third, Rollie Carothers 59; fourth, Tom Torgerson 57; fifth, Joyce Satterlee 53.
500 Game scores from Oct. 6: First, Harold Riggs 2770; second, Joanne Gross 1440. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Oct. 7: First, Dave Brown 51; second, Dennis Rockwood 50; third, Bob Muench 48; fourth, Jim Pick & Roger Gross 45; sixth, Gary Kramer 44.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from Oct. 7:
The Walruses lost the first game but then had bottom of the ninth heroics to take game two with a 4-3 walk-off hit by Charlie Danielson. The rubber game of the series was all Walruses as they won 15-3. Charlie Danielson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning adding to their already large lead. Danielson wasn’t even the leading hitter for the Walruses as Carroll Ehrke had 16 hits in the three game series with Danielson adding 13. Larry Whitmore was the leader for the Buffalos.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Oct. 6: First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Diana Baumann; third Jon Hundt.
Bingo at the Senior Center will be played on Oct. 19, and 26. Bingo costs $2 to play three cards. All money collected is given out as prizes along with money from sponsors.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Oct. 10: Glorine Christensen 769 (268, 235, 266); Roger Gross 664 (205, 258, 201); Lori Gaber 629; Marlene Dianich 612; Mary Zilisch 587; Terry Bowes 581; Sandy Kilroy 576; Sandy Basich 563 and Dennis Rockwood 559.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
