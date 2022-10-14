Craft fair ahead: The Senior Center Craft Fair is coming up soon. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1. We still have three tables for people to sell crafts at our fair. Tables are reserved for $10 each. The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Center and the Senior Citizens Inc. Board. We will also need many donations of baked goods for the event as we have a large bake sale in our game room on the day of. Anyone, and everyone, is encouraged to bring a home made or store boughten baked good in on Friday, Nov. 11, for our bake sale. Your support is greatly appreciated. Up to 30 vendors will have items for sale on the day of the craft fair and everyone from the public is encouraged to come and check it out! For questions, call the Senior Center, 920-397-9913.

Volunteer and make a difference: The Senior Center is looking for someone interested in being a helper at the reception desk on Thursday afternoons. Do you want to feel like you are helping out your fellow community members? Then ask to be a volunteer. Thursday afternoons are roughly a three hour time commitment. You might meet new friends. Talk to Chris or Crystal if interested.

