Valentine’s Day party: Put on your red and join the center for a day of music with Top Shelf, the musical duo. Transportation is available with the Senior Vehicle for $2 roundtrip. Call the Senior Center to make your travel arrangements by Monday, Feb. 13. Door prizes will be given away randomly at the Valentine’s party and the Senior Inc. Board will be conducting a 50/50 raffle.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Jan. 31: First, Russ Haas 62; second, Rollie Carothers 58; third, Joyce Satterlee 56; fourth, Tom Torgerson 53; and fifth, Roland Altreuter 52. Euchre is played at 12:30 on Tuesday afternoons.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Jan. 27: First, Dale Kalhone 65; second, Randy Hoeft 49; third, Mary Latterell 45; fourth, Rick Dearborn 44; and fifth, Charles Wachter, Louis Golembiewski, & Barb Koch 40.
500 game: Scores are from Jan. 26: First, Nancy Quist 1280; second, Dick Snodie 1090. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses took the series after a convincing 10-2 win in game one. The Buffalos did fight back in the second game winning 9-2 before the Walruses took game three 4-1. The Walruses had offense led by Rollie Carothers with 11 hits during the day. The Buffalos had a balanced attack with Carroll Ehrke getting 6 hits to lead the way and three others with 5. Charlie Danielson drove in 5 of the total 16 runs the Walruses had in the winning effort. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Jan. 30: Glorine Christensen 846 (300, 267, 279), Roger Gross 730 (258, 214, 258), Dale Zilisch 627, Cora Wahl 588, Sandy Basich 583, Bunny Brown 578, Barb Kovacic 576, Sandy Kilroy 566, and Judy Baumann 555.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played at 9 a.m. and the cost to play is $3. Results from Jan. 26: First, Richard Flood; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Jon Hundt. Texas Hold Em is played at 9 a.m. and the cost to play is $3.
Bingo: Bingo will be played Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 12:30. Trivia will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 12:30.
Painting with Katie (Feb. 10 at 10 — noon): Sign up now to do your own painting of a pot with roses just in time for Valentine’s Day at the center. The cost of the class is $25 and you are provided all materials and instruction. Leave with your very own masterpiece.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
