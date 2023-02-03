Valentine’s Day party: Put on your red and join the center for a day of music with Top Shelf, the musical duo. Transportation is available with the Senior Vehicle for $2 roundtrip. Call the Senior Center to make your travel arrangements by Monday, Feb. 13. Door prizes will be given away randomly at the Valentine’s party and the Senior Inc. Board will be conducting a 50/50 raffle.

Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Jan. 31: First, Russ Haas 62; second, Rollie Carothers 58; third, Joyce Satterlee 56; fourth, Tom Torgerson 53; and fifth, Roland Altreuter 52. Euchre is played at 12:30 on Tuesday afternoons.

Tags

Load comments