The senior Center is in serious need of volunteer van drivers. A few ride requests for people going to eye clinics and medical appointments have been turned down lately due to lack of volunteers. The van drivers drive when they are available. We call at least a day ahead for a ride request and the time commitment is usually less than two hours for a ride. Talk to Chris at the Senior Center to see how you can help.
Game Scores:
Euchre scores: Scores from Nov. 15: First, Roland Altreuter 72; second, Hildegard Carl & Vi Behm 55; fourth, JoAnn Steffen 52; fifth, Paul Engle, Rollie Carothers, T-Bone Taylor and Joyce Satterlee 50.
500: Scores from Nov. 10: First, Harold Riggs 2730; second, Dick Snodie 2150 and third, Roger Gross 2100. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Nov. 11: First, Tim Baker 55; second, Chuck Taggart 51; third, Jerry Schuld 49; fourth, Gary Kramer 48; fifth, Roger Gross 47; sixth, Jim Pick 42; seventh, Herb Papenfus 41.
Dartball: Dartball is played on Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish from Nov. 10: First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Richard Flood and third Judy Baumann.
Wii Bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Nov. 14: Glorine Christensen 783 (269, 214, 300); Bunny Brown 650 (227, 229, 194); Lori Gaber 645, Terry Bowes 618; Kathy Heffron 602; Cora Wahl 596; Bev Aulik 588; Mary Zilisch 583 and Marlene Dianich 550.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.