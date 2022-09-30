Floor yoga
Join Kathy for a floor yoga class at the Senior Center on Thursdays at 10:30. This eight week class for $35 will take place from Thursday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 1. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing. The Senior Center has yoga mats or you can bring your own. Class is limited to a maximum of ten attendees so sign up today.
Acrylics painting classIn this class participants will be spending two to three hours doing a variety of acrylic techniques such as impasto, sponging, dribbling, wash, stippling, sawdust, iridescent medium and many others. Participants will spend time experimenting and trying a composition with some techniques. All supplies included are included. Price will be $35.
Next trivia session in November Trivia time with Chris will be held next month Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. There will not be a trivia session in October.
BingoBingo at the Senior Center will be played on Oct. 12, 19, and 26. Bingo costs $2 to play 3 cards. All money collected is given out as prizes along with money from sponsors.
Game scoresEuchre scores from Sept. 27: first, Betty Gilbertson 61; second, Judy Torgerson 56; third, Hilde Carl 55; fourth, Sue Swiatowy 54; fifth, Joyce Satterlee 49.
500 scores from Sept. 22- first, Dick Snodie 3450; second, Roger Gross 2870; third, Harold Riggs 2650. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Scores from Sept. 23: first, Roger Gross 60; second, Jeff Boos 56; third, Chuck Taggart 54; fourth, Paul Langhoff and Dennis Rockwood 44; sixth, Gary Kramer 43.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Sept. 22: first, Chuck Schloesser; second, Richard Flood; third, Diana Baumann.
Wii bowling scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Sept, 26: Roger Gross 779 (256, 300, 223); Glorine Christensen 740 (244, 249, 247); Lori Gaber 647; Joanne Gross 616; Dennis Rockwood 596; Sandy Basich 593; Bev Aulik 589; Ron Braman 575; Marlene Dianich 570.
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game information from Sept. 23: It was a back and forth day of dartball with the Buffalos coming out victorious two games to one at the end. Charlie Danielson and Peter Fernelius led the way with 11 and 8 hits for the Buffs respectively. The series was highlighted by the fifth inning as the Buffalos scored 3 of their 8 runs with a sacrifice hit and then 3 doubles. They would win the third game 8-6. The Walruses were led in hits by Larry Whitmore who had 13 on the day. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Friday Findings right to your inboxSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
The Senior Center director, Chris Nye, can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
