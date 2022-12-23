Noon Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 30:
Help the center countdown to a new year with a “Noon” Countdown on Friday, Dec. 30. The center will have cheese, crackers and sausage along with some non-alcoholic beverages.
Bring along some party horns, noisemakers, etc and let’s have some fun. In order to give the regular diners at the center some space and time to eat their lunch we ask that you arrive at 11:45 in time to count it down with us. The meal that day will be served at 11:15 with hopes that the diners will be done in time to celebrate with us if they choose to. Then we encourage everyone to stick around for a free session of bingo with prizes right after the countdown!
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Dec. 20: First, Roland Altreuter 63; second, Rollie Carothers 58; third, Judy Torgerson 57; fourth, Joyce Satterlee and Tom Torgerson 56 and sixth, Betty Gilbertson 55.
500: Scores from Dec. 15: First, Harold Riggs 2540; second, Joanne Gross 2490 and third, Marjorie Hannon 1750. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Dec. 16: First, Judy Torgerson 57; second, Dale Kylmanen 49; third, Dave Brown 48; fourth, Jerry Schuld 45; fifth, Mary Ryan 43 and sixth, Terre Golembiewski 42.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Extra innings were the norm on Friday as the first game went 10 innings and then ended up going all Walruses as they pulled away with a 6 run inning to win 10-4. The Buffalos got the revenge in game two however, with a Chuck Truman 14th inning game winning triple to win 7-6. The momentum carried over as the Buffalos took the series with a 6-2 win in the third game. Gale Puerner had 16 hits for the Buffalos on the day along with 8 runs batted in. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Dec. 19: Glorine Christensen 805 (248, 279, 278), Roger Gross 743 (226, 258, 259), Marlene Dianich 601, Sandy Basich 591, Lori Gaber 584, Kathy Heffron 580, Terry Bowes 570 and Mary Zilisch 551.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com. The Senior Center director, Chris Nye, can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
