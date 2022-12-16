Noon Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 30: Help the center countdown to a new year with our “Noon” Countdown on Friday, Dec. 30. The center will have cheese, crackers and sausage along with some non-alcoholic beverages.

Bring along some party horns, noisemakers, etc and let’s have some fun. In order to give the regular diners at the center some space and time to eat their lunch we ask that you arrive at 11:45 in time to count it down with us. The meal that day will be served at 11:15 with hopes that the diners will be done in time to celebrate with us if they choose to. Then we encourage everyone to stick around for a free session of bingo with prizes right after the countdown!

