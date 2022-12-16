Noon Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 30: Help the center countdown to a new year with our “Noon” Countdown on Friday, Dec. 30. The center will have cheese, crackers and sausage along with some non-alcoholic beverages.
Bring along some party horns, noisemakers, etc and let’s have some fun. In order to give the regular diners at the center some space and time to eat their lunch we ask that you arrive at 11:45 in time to count it down with us. The meal that day will be served at 11:15 with hopes that the diners will be done in time to celebrate with us if they choose to. Then we encourage everyone to stick around for a free session of bingo with prizes right after the countdown!
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Dec. 13: First, Bill Schopen 52; second, Barb Wintermute, Betty Gilbertson, and T-Bone Taylor 51; fifth, Harold Riggs 50.
500: Scores from Dec. 8: First, Joanne Gross 4230; second, Roger Gross 3080; third, Tom Sehnert 2830. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Dec. 9: First, Phil Smith & Dennis Rockwood 45; third, Randy Hoeft & Joanne Gross 43; fifth, Judy Torgerson & Sandie Eiden 39.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses swept all three games winning 3-0, 7-4, and 11-1. Denny Prisk led the way with 12 hits and Rollie Carothers drove in 8 on the day. Dave Reed had 12 hits in the losing effort for the Buffalos. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Dec. 1: First, Diana Baumann; second, Chuck Schloesser and third, Dick Flood.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Dec. 12: Glorine Christensen 773 (259, 224, 290), Terry Bowes 662 (191, 214, 257), Lori Gaber 596, Marlene Dianich 583, Bev Aulik 582, Cora Wahl 582, Dennis Rockwood 567 and Sandy Basich 560.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
