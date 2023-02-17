Breakfast social: The next monthly Breakfast Social is coming up on Friday, March 31, at 8 a.m. Complimentary items include: Jones sausage, French toast, and other foods. Sausage is donated from Jones Dairy Farm. The guest eater will be Tom Williamson, Director of Public Works in Fort Atkinson. No reservations are necessary to attend and socialize.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Feb.14: First, Russ Haas 65; second, Viola Behm 58; third, Barb Tabat 56; fourth, Hilda Carl, and Carroll Ehrke 54; and sixth, Bill Schopen 53.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Feb. 10: First, Chuck Franson; second, Dennis Rockwood; third, Randy Hoefs; fourth, Russ Haas; fifth, Barb Koch; and sixth, Betty Sweno.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Only two games were played but plenty of innings were still racked up as the two teams went 12 and then 13 innings for the games. The Buffalos took the first game with Dave Satterlee, Chuck Truman and Carroll Ehrke all getting hits to score two runs to come from behind in the bottom of the 12th to win 4-3. The Walruses went to the bottom of 13 before breaking that tie with Keith Marsden hitting a triple before Jim Nye got the game winner as they won 6-5. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Feb. 6: Glorine Christensen 837 (290, 279, 268); Roger Gross 709 (257, 224, 228); Barb Kovacic 666 (234, 247, 185); Lori Gaber 635; Dale Zilisch 621; Mary Zilisch 616; Marlene Dianich 581; Kay Falk 568; Dennis Rockwood 566; Kathy Heffron 559; and Terry Bowes 550.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played at 9 a.m. and the cost to play is $3. Results from Feb. 2: First, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Diana Baumann. Texas Hold Em is played at 9 a.m. and the cost to play is $3.
Bingo: Bingo will be played Wednesday, Feb. 22. Bingo is $2 for 3 cards.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
