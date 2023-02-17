Breakfast social: The next monthly Breakfast Social is coming up on Friday, March 31, at 8 a.m. Complimentary items include: Jones sausage, French toast, and other foods. Sausage is donated from Jones Dairy Farm. The guest eater will be Tom Williamson, Director of Public Works in Fort Atkinson. No reservations are necessary to attend and socialize.

Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Feb.14: First, Russ Haas 65; second, Viola Behm 58; third, Barb Tabat 56; fourth, Hilda Carl, and Carroll Ehrke 54; and sixth,  Bill Schopen 53.

