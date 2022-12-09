Holiday party: Desserts, door prize presents and the Fort Atkinson High School Jazz Combo will highlight the holiday party for this year.
The Fort Atkinson High School Jazz Combo is a co-curricular jazz ensemble that meets during their academic enrichment time. They are excited to play for an appreciative audience at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. Everyone, and anyone, is welcome to attend.
Transportation on the Senior Vehicle is available. The Senior Dining site meal that day is glazed ham, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, and coconut cream pie. Rides to the Center round trip are $2. Only $1 if you are going to join us for the meal. No reservations are needed to attend the party, but if you are coming for the meal they need your reservation by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Game Scores:
Euchre scores: Scores from Dec. 6: First, Joyce Satterlee 65; second, Howard Johnson 62; third, Candi Bugs 60; fourth, Karen Keeser 57; fifth, Tom Torgerson and Harold Riggs 56.
500: Scores from Dec. 1: First, Harold Riggs 2710; second, Tom Sehnert 2370; third, Roger Gross 1910. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Dec. 2: First, Gary Kramer 52; second, Louis Golembiewski 48; third, Bob Muench 47; fourth, Nancy Walbrandt 42; fifth, Tom Schoen 41 and sixth, Chuck Franson 40.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses took the first two games of the three game series with 7-2 and 4-2 wins. Charlie Danielson led the charge with 12 hits. Denny Prisk added 7 in the winning effort. The Buffalos started hitting in the third game behind Gale Puerner’s 10 hits on the day and won 7-4. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Dec. 1: First, Diana Baumann; second, Chuck Schloesser and third, Dick Flood.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Dec. 5: Glorine Christensen 723 (237, 218, 268), Lori Gaber 607, Marlene Dianich 606, Kathy Heffron 606, Dale Zilisch 582, Terry Bowes 575, Cora Wahl 572, Sandy Basich 560, Bunny Brown 556 and Ron Braman 556.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.