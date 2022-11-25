Volunteer and make a difference: The senior Center is in serious need of volunteer van drivers. A few ride requests for people going to eye clinics and medical appointments have been turned down lately due to lack of volunteers. The van drivers drive when they are available. We call at least a day ahead for a ride request and the time commitment is usually less than two hours for a ride. Talk to Chris at the Senior Center to see how you can help.
Decorate the center: The center will decorating for the holiday season this year on this coming Monday, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and help.
Game Scores:
Euchre scores: Scores from Nov. 22: First, Betty Gilbertson 60; second, Chuck Truman 54; third, Bev Blum and T-Bone Taylor 53; fifth, Judy Torgerson 52; sixth, Hildegard Carl and Barb Wintermute 50.
500: Scores from Nov. 17: First, Harold Riggs 4230; second, Joanne Gross 3650; third, Roger Gross 3580. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Nov. 18: First, Roger Gross 48; second, Dale Kylmanen & Randy Hoeft 47; fourth, Joanne Gross 44; fifth, Lori Tonkin-Smith 42; sixth, Jim Pick 41 and seventh, Chuck Taggart and Charles Wachter 40.
Dartball: Dartball is played on Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Scores from Nov. 18: The Walruses prevailed in three games with a 5-3 win in the last game to take the series 2-1. Charlie Danielson led the way with 8 hits on the day. After a 7-0 win in the first game the Buffalos shut the Walruses down and won 3-0 in game two. Peter Fernelius led the charge for the Buffalos in getting that game victory. Gale Puerner had five runs batted in for the Walruses as they edged the Buffalos 5-3 in the final game. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish from Nov. 17: First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Judy Baumann and third Jon Hundt.
Wii Bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Nov. 21: Roger Gross 738 (267, 237, 234), Kathy Heffron 674 (227, 228, 219), Marlene Dianich 640, Mary Zilisch 598, Terry Bowes 575 and Sandy Kilroy 563.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.