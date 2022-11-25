Volunteer and make a difference: The senior Center is in serious need of volunteer van drivers. A few ride requests for people going to eye clinics and medical appointments have been turned down lately due to lack of volunteers. The van drivers drive when they are available. We call at least a day ahead for a ride request and the time commitment is usually less than two hours for a ride. Talk to Chris at the Senior Center to see how you can help.

Decorate the center: The center will decorating for the holiday season this year on this coming Monday, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and help.

