Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Jan. 24: First, Rolland Altreuter 63; second, Byron Quam 58; third, Betty Gilbertson 57; fourth, Howard Johnson 56; fifth, Bill Schopen 54.

Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Jan. 20: First, Louis Golembiewski 49; second, Dennis Rockwood 47; third,  Judy Torgerson, Dave Brown and Nancy Walbrandt 46.

Tags

Load comments