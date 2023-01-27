Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Jan. 24: First, Rolland Altreuter 63; second, Byron Quam 58; third, Betty Gilbertson 57; fourth, Howard Johnson 56; fifth, Bill Schopen 54.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Jan. 20: First, Louis Golembiewski 49; second, Dennis Rockwood 47; third, Judy Torgerson, Dave Brown and Nancy Walbrandt 46.
500 game: Scores are from Jan. 19: First, Nancy Quist 212; second, Marjorie Hannon 1270. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Buffalos took the series with a walk-off win in game three behind a Gale Puerner hit to drive in Rollie Carothers as the Buffalos won 3-2 in the rubber match of the three game series. Jim Nye led the Buffalos with 7 hits on the day en route to their 2-0 win in game one and then the 3-2 win in game three. Peter Fernelius’ squad did manage to make it close after a 7-4 game two victory for the Walruses. Fernelius had 8 hits over the three games. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Jan. 23: Glorine Christensen 731 (215, 279, 237), Roger Gross 701 (203, 243, 255), Lori Gaber 660 (178, 223, 259), Mary Zilisch 628, Marlene Dianich 609, Terry Bowes 585, Cora Wahl 585, Kathy Heffron 561, Sandy Basich 557, Barb Kovacic 555.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played at 9 a.m. and the cost to play is $3. Results from Jan. 19: First, Diana Baumann; second, Chuck Schloesser and third, Jon Hundt.
Photo doctor: The Photo Dr. will be at the Senior Center from 8 - 4 on Jan. 31. Come in and see what can be done with your photos and videos to bring them to a whole new level of new. No appointment needed, just stop in anytime.
Bingo: Bingo will be played Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 12:30. Other dates in February will be the 15th and 22nd. Trivia will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 12:30 this month.
Painting with Katie: Sign up now to do your own painting of a pot with roses just in time for Valentine’s Day. The cost of the class is $25 and you are provided all materials and instruction. Leave with your very own masterpiece. Class will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 - noon at the Senior Center.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
