Volunteer and make a difference: The Senior Center is in serious need of volunteer van drivers. A few ride requests for people going to eye clinics and medical appointments have been turned down lately due to lack of volunteers. The van drivers drive when they are available. We call at least a day ahead for a ride request and the time commitment is usually less than two hours for a ride. Help make a difference in the lives of those who need transportation! Talk to Chris at the Senior Center to see how you can help.

Memory screening event:  A Memory Screen Event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16th from noon-2 p.m. It’s free and only takes 15 minutes. A free gift will be available for participants. Call Tonya Runyard, Dementia Care Specialist, at the ADRC of Jefferson County for an appointment at 920-675-4035.

