Volunteer and make a difference: The Senior Center is in serious need of volunteer van drivers. A few ride requests for people going to eye clinics and medical appointments have been turned down lately due to lack of volunteers. The van drivers drive when they are available. We call at least a day ahead for a ride request and the time commitment is usually less than two hours for a ride. Help make a difference in the lives of those who need transportation! Talk to Chris at the Senior Center to see how you can help.
Memory screening event: A Memory Screen Event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16th from noon-2 p.m. It’s free and only takes 15 minutes. A free gift will be available for participants. Call Tonya Runyard, Dementia Care Specialist, at the ADRC of Jefferson County for an appointment at 920-675-4035.
Badger Bank Power of Attorney Presentation: Presentation held on Nov. 17 at 12:30. You are invited to a “behind the scenes” discussion on how and why guardianships are initiated. Attorney Karen Riemer and Ann Herdendorf, CTFA, SVP with Badger Bank and Mary Parizek with Adult Protective Services of Jefferson County have years of experience and work together to protect vulnerable adults. Find out what some preliminary planning can do for you and your loved ones.
Breakfast social: The monthly Breakfast Social will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. Food is served at that time until it runs out or by 9 a.m. The special guest will be Dr. Gerard from Bender, Kind and Stafford Dental. For transportation call the Center by no later than Thursday, Nov. 17.
Painting With Katie: Come and create a pumpkin masterpiece on Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Fee is $25 and all materials are provided for you. Reserve your spot today.
Game Scores:
Euchre scores: Scores from Nov. 9: First, Chuck Truman, 57; second, Terry Bowes, Candi Bugs and Paul Engle , 54; fifth, Bev Blum and Roland Altreuter, 53.
500: Scores from Nov. 3: First, Tom Sehnert 3020; second, Howard Johnson 2130; third, Harold Riggs 2030. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 on Friday afternoon. Scores from Nov. 4: First, Dennis Rockwood 60; second, Jim Pick and Mary Ryan 46; fourth, Herb Papenfus 44; fifth, Chuck Frandson and Judy Torgerson 43; seventh, Louis Golembiewski 41.
Dartball: Dartball is played on Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute $1 each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game information for Nov. 4: The Walruses took the series two games to one. Charlie Danielson managed the Walruses and had 8 hits to lead them to a 4-2 victory in game 1 and then a 5-4 win in game 3. Peter Fernelius also had 8 hits on the day for the Walruses. Roger Teubert hit a 2-run home-run in the top of the 9 th in game two that pushed the Buffalos to their only win on the day, taking it 5-2. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish from Nov. 3: First, Jon Hundt; second, Judy Baumann and third, Chuck Schloesser.
Wii Bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Nov. 7: Glorine Christensen 781 (244, 278,259); Joanne Gross 620; Bev Aulik 617; Marlene Dianich 608; Terry Bowes 586; Bunny Brown 585; Cora Wahl 578; Sandy Basich 574 and Dennis Rockwood 562.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
